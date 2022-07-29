ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines, announces an update to it's Investor Relations information page on it's website.

Tom Powers (Secretary of Findit Inc) stated, "With our recent move to a new Transfer Agent, Clear Trust, we have received a lot of inquiries from long time investors that hold paper certificates about how to transfer those into Book-Entry shares. To help make that information more accessible, we have added the process for that on our websites Investor Relations page. I am also happy to speak to any investor directly and anyone is welcome to contact me via [email protected]."

Tom Powers also stated, "We are working hard on continued growth of the company, including our day-to-day operations, technology improvements, new client growth and administrative tasks for the Pubco. We are currently working on our quarterly reporting and will be having a Shareholder update once those are complete."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Tom Powers

866-500-4576

[email protected]

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710276/Findit-Inc-Announces-Investor-Update



