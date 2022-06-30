Executive Summary

Second quarter 2022 EMD returns reflected the continued deterioration of global economic and market conditions:

Hard Currency Debt EMBIG-D index was down -11.4%; index losses were driven by widening credit spreads and the upward trend in U.S. Treasury yields

EMBIG-D index was down -11.4%; index losses were driven by widening credit spreads and the upward trend in U.S. Treasury yields Local Debt GBI-EMGD index was also down, by -8.6%, as both currency returns (-5.4%) and local rates (-3.2%) produced losses during the quarter

As we enter the third quarter of 2022 our valuation metrics for emerging debt are more compelling than they were at the beginning of the quarter:

Hard currency debt valuations improved considerably and are at very attractive levels, though adjusting our assumptions with regard to current credit ratings implies moderately attractive to neutral valuations.

improved considerably and are at very attractive levels, though adjusting our assumptions with regard to current credit ratings implies moderately attractive to neutral valuations. Emerging Currencies are currently within the neutral range of fair value as growth and inflation forecasts muddy attractive long-term valuation signals.

are currently within the neutral range of fair value as growth and inflation forecasts muddy attractive long-term valuation signals. Real interest rate differentials between Emerging Markets (EM) and Developed Markets (DM) tightened marginally as both EM and DM rates sold off.

In this piece, we update our valuation charts and commentary, with additional details on our methodology available upon request. 1

External Debt Valuation

The EMBIG-D benchmark spread widened by 142 bps in Q2, ending the quarter at 542 bps. As seen in Exhibit 1, the fair market multiple is the benchmark’s credit spread to the spread that would be required to compensate for credit losses. This ratio rose over the course of the quarter. The multiple stood at 4.4 on June 30, 2022, up from 3.0 on March 31, 2022. We estimate the credit multiple threshold range by analyzing the relationship between the subsequent two-year EMBIG-D credit spread returns and the credit multiple historically. A level that is higher than the upper range of the threshold (currently 2.8) has historically been associated with positive credit returns, while a level below the lower range of the threshold (currently 2.0) is associated more with negative credit returns over the next two-year period. This threshold range estimate is recalibrated on an annual basis. A level within this range would be considered neutral, and the market valuation ended the quarter above the upper end of this neutral range.

Credit spread widening was the main driver for the increase in the multiple over the quarter, as the multiple’s denominator – the fair value spread or expected credit loss – fell by 16 bps to 122 at the end of June. Regular readers will recall that this fair value spread is a function of the weighted-average credit rating of the benchmark, along with historical sovereign credit transition data and an assumption about recovery values given default. 2 In terms of the second quarter, the sharp overall increase in market spreads this is an undesired and unintuitive result. The conditions when this happens are a combination of: 1) spreads selling off more in riskier countries, which reduces their relative duration weighted membership in the index and results in a lower aggregate expected default loss for the index; and 2) spreads increasing rapidly without any change in underlying credit ratings.

In case this latter issue was material, we performed an exercise similar to one we did in the initial stages of the pandemic. In 2020 following the sharp pandemic-related rise in emerging spreads, we asked the question: could it be that credit ratings have yet to adjust to the new macroeconomic reality? In that case we figured the denominator in our credit multiple might be temporarily depressed, thus inflating the credit multiple. In response we contemplated “moderate” and “extreme” shocks to credit ratings and examined their effects on our final calculation. This quarter we performed a similar exercise, imagining one- and two-notch downgrades across the board to each country in the index. In the first, more moderate case, the credit multiple declines from 4.5 to 3.5, still well into territory that has historically been associated with a high probability of positive future spread returns. In the second, more extreme case, the multiple falls to 2.5, situated between our two thresholds and suggesting neutral valuations. This implies well supported current valuation multiples, since unlike the pandemic ratings agencies should be less “surprised” by the current environment.

In rates, U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply, and the curve flattened during the quarter, with the 10-year yield rising by 67 bps and having a negative impact on benchmark returns. We measure the “cushion” (which we proxy as the slope of the forward curve) in Treasuries by the slope of the forward curve of the 10-year swap rate, depicted by the light-font lines in Exhibit 2. Long-end U.S. Treasury yields trended upward during the quarter, and the slope of the 10-year forward curve ended the quarter at 5 bps, 12 bps higher than the inverted -7 bps of the prior quarter (the entire curve shifted higher by about 70-80 bps). This indicates the market is pricing in less of a cushion for rising rates, as the forward curve represents the path that would make an investor indifferent to holding Treasuries and cash. We view the decline in slope as reducing the prospective relative valuation of 10-year risk-free rates versus cash relative to the previous quarter.

