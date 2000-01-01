The Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed the portfolio updates for its fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended on May 30.

The fund operates under Smead Capital Management. Its contrarian investing strategy is based on large-cap stocks that meet the following criteria: serve an economic need, have a strong competitive advantage, have a long history of profitability and strong operating metrics, generate high levels of free cash flow, are undervalued, have a strong balance sheet, show insider ownership and have a history of friendly relations between management and shareholders. The fund is managed by Bill Smead and Cole Smead.

Based on its reports, the fund’s top five trades of the second quarter included reductions of oil giants ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial) and Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) as well as additions to Simon Property Group Inc. ( SPG, Financial), Organon & Co. ( OGN, Financial) and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. ( WBD, Financial).

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

ConocoPhillips

The fund reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial) by 31.86% for a remaining holding of 1,584,126 shares. At the quarter’s average share price of $101.30, the trade took 1.94% off the equity portfolio.

The current bull case for oil stocks does not need much introduction; with travel continuing to return to pre-pandemic levels and Western sanctions on Russian fossil fuel exports in light of the country’s war on Ukraine, American oil companies are enjoying record profits, ConocoPhillips included.

Many analysts expect this boom to continue, but two things that could crimp demand going forward are economic weakness and resolution of the initial panic caused by the loss of Russian oil and gas supplies in Western markets. Prices at the pump have already started coming down from all-time highs in greater amounts than can be accounted for with just gas tax holidays.

Chevron

The fund also slashed its Chevron ( CVX, Financial) position by 39.98% for a remaining holding of 665,555 shares, reducing the equity portfolio by 1.76%. Shares traded for an average price of $166.21 during the quarter.

Chevron shares nearly the exact same risk-reward profile as peer ConocoPhillips. Both of these are major American multinational hydrocarbon exploration and production companies that also operate gas station chains. Both have solid balance sheets.

The question is, why is the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) cutting down on these stocks while still having Continental Resources Inc. ( CLR, Financial) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) as its top two holdings? The difference in treatment here could potentially mean the fund looks more favorably on smaller oil stocks.

Simon Property Group

The fund added another 24.48% to its Simon Property Group ( SPG, Financial) holding for a total of 1,546,299 shares, adding 0.92% to the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average price of $124.69 per share.

Simon Property Group is a REIT focusing on shopping malls, outlets and other community commerce centers. With worries of a potential recession on the horizon, investors have been selling off Simon Property Group again, lowering its price-to-funds from operation ratio to 10.02.

REITs are considered to be a good way to guard against inflation, as property prices have increased faster than the general market in the long run and real estate is unlikely to suffer permanent declines in value. Simon Property Group sports a dividend yield of 5.94% and a payout ratio of 1.11, which looks high but is slightly below its historical median of 1.13.

Organon

The fund’s second-largest buy of the quarter was a 430.11% increase to its Organon ( OGN, Financial) stake for a total of 1,097,596 shares. The trade added 0.89% to the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $35.05 apiece during the quarter.

Spun off from Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial) about a year ago, Organon’s focus is on the fields of reproductive medicine, contraception, psychiatry, hormone replacement therapy and anesthesia. With sales in over 140 countries and $6.5 billion in annual revenues, Organon is a prominent company in the women’s health industry.

The company has been on a growth path since its spinoff, acquiring postpartum medical device company Alydia Health and clinical-stage endometriosis drug developer Forendo Pharma in the second half of 2021.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Rounding out the top five trades was a 28.56% increase in the Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD, Financial) position for a total of 7,526,026 shares. The trade added 0.81% to the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average price of $22.12 per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery is the result of the April merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, made to consolidate the two media companies and give them a better chance to compete in the streaming market.

The combined company has the most diverse portfolio of content across film, television and streaming, which could give it a leg up against competitors like Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) and Disney ( DIS, Financial). Growth will likely be difficult in a crowded market, though.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) held common stock positions in 25 companies valued at a total of $3.80 billion. The turnover for the period was 10%.

The top holdings were Continental Resources ( CLR, Financial) with 11.49% of the equity portfolio, Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial) with 8.88% and American Express Co. ( AXP, Financial) with 6.07%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in the energy, consumer cyclical and financial services industries.