Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced that on July 25, 2022, it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) informing the Company of its non-compliance with NYSE continued listing standards because the Company’s average market capitalization over a recent consecutive 30 trading-day period has been less than $50,000,000 and, at the same time, stockholders' equity was less than $50,000,000.

The Company has 45 business days to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure this deficiency and Horizon Global intends to do so on a timely basis. In accordance with NYSE procedures, the Company intends to submit a plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards on or prior to January 25, 2024.

The notice from the NYSE has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “HZN”, but will be assigned a “.BC” indicator to signify that the Company is not currently in compliance with NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE notification does not affect Horizon Global’s business operations, its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, or any of the Company’s material debt agreements.

Horizon Global President and CEO Terry Gohl commented, "Despite a challenging global business environment and headwinds specifically impacting our industry, we remain focused on optimizing our global operations and solidifying Horizon Global as the supplier of choice across all jurisdictions we serve. I’d like to thank our employees and key stakeholders for their continued dedication as we take immediate action to improve our financial performance. We look forward to submitting a plan to the NYSE that will outline actions intended to bring Horizon Global back into compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.”

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America, Europe and Africa.

Forward-Looking Statements

