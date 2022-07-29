GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $181.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.59%), SHY(4.30%), and GOOGL(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD bought 27,454 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 30,068. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $164.1 per share and a market cap of $56.89Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 26,479 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.95 per share and a market cap of $1,511.49Bil. The stock has returned -25.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-book ratio of 11.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD bought 2,992 shares of NYSE:BLK for a total holding of 8,356. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $652.94.

On 07/29/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $669.18 per share and a market cap of $101.34Bil. The stock has returned -20.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD bought 16,148 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 54,150. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.17 per share and a market cap of $21.50Bil. The stock has returned -9.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD reduced their investment in NAS:SNPS by 5,152 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $302.16.

On 07/29/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $367.5 per share and a market cap of $56.15Bil. The stock has returned 28.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-book ratio of 10.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.39 and a price-sales ratio of 12.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

