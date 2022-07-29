White Pine Investment CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17199 LAUREL PARK DRIVE, N. LIVONIA, MI 48152

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $253.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(9.82%), GOOGL(4.57%), and USMV(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were White Pine Investment CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 137,259 shares in ARCA:KWEB, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $28.35 per share and a market cap of $7.07Bil. The stock has returned -41.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.17.

The guru sold out of their 32,205-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.24 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $89.37 per share and a market cap of $236.66Bil. The stock has returned -54.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, White Pine Investment CO bought 19,470 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 31,750. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.95 per share and a market cap of $1,511.49Bil. The stock has returned -25.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-book ratio of 11.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, White Pine Investment CO bought 25,976 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 56,417. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/29/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $86.53 per share and a market cap of $99.57Bil. The stock has returned -69.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

White Pine Investment CO reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 38,501 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.97.

On 07/29/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $50.51 per share and a market cap of $279.49Bil. The stock has returned 21.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.