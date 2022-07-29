Merriman Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $1.42Bil. The top holdings were AVUV(14.51%), DFAT(11.18%), and DUHP(10.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Merriman Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 1,488,414 shares. The trade had a 12.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 07/29/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $96.62 per share and a market cap of $7.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

During the quarter, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC bought 6,537,442 shares of ARCA:DUHP for a total holding of 6,611,375. The trade had a 10.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.39.

On 07/29/2022, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $24.48 per share and a market cap of $791.98Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

The guru established a new position worth 5,749,117 shares in ARCA:DFSV, giving the stock a 9.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.44 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $24.83 per share and a market cap of $417.07Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.08.

During the quarter, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,591,352 shares of BATS:DISV for a total holding of 5,634,847. The trade had a 8.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.19.

On 07/29/2022, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $22.07 per share and a market cap of $325.54Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a price-book ratio of 0.68.

During the quarter, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,708,582 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 3,019,945. The trade had a 8.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 07/29/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $75.74 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

