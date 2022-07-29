Destination Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 192 stocks valued at a total of $2.48Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.77%), AGG(4.64%), and SPSB(3.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Destination Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,996,584 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.99 per share and a market cap of $7.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Destination Wealth Management bought 921,196 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 1,205,280. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.05 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Destination Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 68,528 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/29/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $181.63 per share and a market cap of $450.97Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-book ratio of 17.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.12 and a price-sales ratio of 15.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Destination Wealth Management bought 326,960 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 559,765. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.75 per share and a market cap of $29.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Destination Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 150,521 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.66.

On 07/29/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $88.48 per share and a market cap of $457.68Bil. The stock has returned -22.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

