MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11460 TOMAHAWK CREEK PARKWAY LEAWOOD, KS 66211

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $357.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.82%), MSFT(6.88%), and GOOG(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO bought 19,072 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 32,422. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/29/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $174.52 per share and a market cap of $459.14Bil. The stock has returned 3.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 11,826 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $267.55 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $280.41 per share and a market cap of $71.75Bil. The stock has returned 39.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.56 and a price-sales ratio of 9.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 42,024-share investment in NYSE:DD. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.33 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $61.23 per share and a market cap of $31.39Bil. The stock has returned -16.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 102,382 shares in NYSE:VST, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.69 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.85 per share and a market cap of $11.34Bil. The stock has returned 36.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 9,735-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $230.17 per share and a market cap of $81.25Bil. The stock has returned -29.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-book ratio of 6.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.89 and a price-sales ratio of 13.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.