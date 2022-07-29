Kingfisher Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $341.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(5.33%), SDOW(5.18%), and IAU(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kingfisher Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SQQQ by 249,365 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.26.

On 07/29/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $39.83 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought 161,371 shares of ARCA:SDOW for a total holding of 478,084. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.61.

On 07/29/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 -3x Shares traded for a price of $30.16 per share and a market cap of $363.20Mil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 25,316 shares in NYSE:GTLS, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.78 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $195.09 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned 29.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 182.81, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 60,297 shares in NYSE:CLR, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.36 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $68.89 per share and a market cap of $25.27Bil. The stock has returned 102.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 12,318-share investment in NAS:ILMN. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $263.89 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $216.68 per share and a market cap of $33.91Bil. The stock has returned -55.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

