ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

812 EAST 2100 SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 585 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were VOO(10.34%), AAPL(6.28%), and IWR(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 13,867 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 07/29/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $541.3 per share and a market cap of $238.35Bil. The stock has returned 28.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-book ratio of 11.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 15,782 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 32,083. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 07/29/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $413.81 per share and a market cap of $110.27Bil. The stock has returned 14.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 9.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 14,022 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 300,876. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $378.79 per share and a market cap of $271.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 9,507 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 39,528. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/29/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $315.46 per share and a market cap of $176.12Bil. The stock has returned -13.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 16,748 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 25,267. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $153.22 per share and a market cap of $63.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a price-book ratio of 4.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.