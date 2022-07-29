Arcus Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3060 PEACHTREE ROAD N.W. ATLANTA, GA 30305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were KO(17.55%), DFH(14.26%), and IJH(7.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arcus Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 68,152 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.12 per share and a market cap of $20.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 11,116 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.25 per share and a market cap of $53.65Bil. The stock has returned -14.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

The guru established a new position worth 109,880 shares in NYSE:RC, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.1 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Ready Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.91 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-book ratio of 0.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EEMV by 18,302 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.59.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $55.945 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFAV by 14,128 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.4.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $65.68 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned -12.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.