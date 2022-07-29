PEOPLES BANK /OH recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were PEBO(10.06%), IVV(7.93%), and IJH(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEOPLES BANK /OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

PEOPLES BANK /OH reduced their investment in NAS:PEBO by 208,155 shares. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.42.

On 07/29/2022, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) traded for a price of $30.92 per share and a market cap of $880.96Mil. The stock has returned 9.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PEOPLES BANK /OH reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 128,309 shares. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.59.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.9 per share and a market cap of $5.74Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

The guru established a new position worth 60,619 shares in ARCA:BSV, giving the stock a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.88 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.47 per share and a market cap of $39.23Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 34,559 shares in NAS:VCIT, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.31 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.96 per share and a market cap of $42.73Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PEOPLES BANK /OH reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 61,741 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.27 per share and a market cap of $21.65Bil. The stock has returned -4.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

