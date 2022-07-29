Simmons Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 347 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were ORLY(7.67%), SFNC(3.74%), and SPY(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Simmons Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Simmons Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 122,983 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.45 per share and a market cap of $28.39Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.02.

Simmons Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 15,714 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $188.21 per share and a market cap of $25.79Bil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.95.

Simmons Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 24,628 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $98.96 per share and a market cap of $41.03Bil. The stock has returned -4.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

The guru established a new position worth 40,865 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.38 per share and a market cap of $198.80Bil. The stock has returned 33.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Simmons Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 22,193 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/29/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $89.34 per share and a market cap of $228.54Bil. The stock has returned 19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

