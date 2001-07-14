Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply Sirona securities between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 1, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Dentsply is a dental equipment manufacturer with offices across the United States. Dentsply produces a wide array of dental supplies, ranging from anesthetics, plaque and gum disease prevention, tooth polishers, and artificial teeth. The Company distributes approximately two-thirds of its dental consumable technology and equipment products through third-party distributors.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate the Company’s revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, Dentsply’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

The truth about Dentsply’s misconduct was revealed through a series of disclosures, beginning on April 19, 2022, when Dentsply announced the sudden termination of its CEO Don Casey. Then, on May 10, 2022, Dentsply announced that, following reports from several whistleblowers, the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors had commenced an internal investigation regarding certain financial reporting matters. Specifically, Dentsply disclosed that the Audit Committee was investigating “the Company’s use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarter of 2021” and “whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for.” Further, the Audit Committee was also investigating allegations that “certain former and current members of senior management directed the Company’s use of these incentives and other actions to achieve executive compensation targets in 2021.” As a result of these disclosures, Dentsply’s share price declined precipitously.

