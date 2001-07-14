Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NRGV, NRGV-WT) on behalf of Energy Vault stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Energy Vault has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 21, 2022, Energy Vault published a report titled: 'Energy Vault (NRGV): Gravitational Pull to Zero.' The report alleges that 'NRGV's scientific and economic claims about the Vault hold no grounding in reality and the Company's order book and financial projections are not to be relied upon.'

Following this news, shares of Energy Vault dropped $0.67, or 10.18%, to close at $5.91 on July 22, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Energy Vault shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

