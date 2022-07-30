Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

464 MAIN STREET HARLEYSVILLE, PA 19438

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were MGK(12.53%), MGV(10.97%), and IVV(8.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 60,761-share investment in NAS:ESGU. Previously, the stock had a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.29 during the quarter.

On 07/30/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $91.9 per share and a market cap of $23.10Bil. The stock has returned -8.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IXG by 56,694 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.21.

On 07/30/2022, iShares Global Financials ETF traded for a price of $68.7 per share and a market cap of $807.23Mil. The stock has returned -8.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

During the quarter, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought 50,407 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 150,952. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.38.

On 07/30/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $67.7 per share and a market cap of $6.12Bil. The stock has returned -1.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

During the quarter, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought 28,586 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 110,989. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.21.

On 07/30/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $103.88 per share and a market cap of $12.59Bil. The stock has returned 9.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

The guru established a new position worth 85,236 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.46 during the quarter.

On 07/30/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.71 per share and a market cap of $29.89Bil. The stock has returned -6.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

