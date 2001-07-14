Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) on behalf of F45 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether F45 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around July 15, 2021, F45 Training conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 18.75 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.

Then, on July 26, 2022, F45 issued a press release entitled “F45 Training Announces Strategic Update”. In the press release, F45 Training provided updated 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $120 million to $130 million, down significantly from previous guidance of $255 million to $275 million, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The press release further disclosed the departure of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Adam J. Gilchrist and announced that the Company is “reducing global workforce by approximately 110 employees.”

On this news, F45 Training’s stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 61.54%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired F45 shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form.

