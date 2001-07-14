B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com%2Finvestor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria,there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

