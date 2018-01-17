NEW YORK, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB) and Weber, Inc. (: WEBR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB)

Class Period: January 17, 2018 – June 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022

Enochian is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company that purportedly researches and develops pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis B virus, influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer.

Enochian and its top management have credited Serhat Gumrukcu (“Gumrukcu”), Enochian’s co-founder and largest shareholder, as a “genius” and the “inventor” of the technology and science behind the Company’s product pipeline.

Enochian has multiple consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech Bio, LLC, a California limited liability company (“G-Tech”), and G Health Research Foundation, a not-for-profit entity organized under the laws of California doing business as Seraph Research Institute (“SRI”), both of which are controlled by Gumrukcu.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Gumrukcu had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 36.97%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report on Enochian entitled “Miracle Cures and Murder For Hire: How A Spoon-Bending Turkish Magician Built A $600 Million Nasdaq-Listed Scam Based On A Lifetime Of Lies” (the “Hindenburg Report”). The Hindenburg Report noted that the individual in whose murder Gumrukcu was implicated, Gregory Davis, “was murdered . . . just 19 days before Gumrukcu was scheduled to appear in court to defend himself against felony fraud allegations related to a 2016 deal with Davis” and that “[f]ederal prosecutors argued that the prospective merger deal that eventually resulted in Enochian going public served as a key motive for the murder.” The Hindenburg Report also stated that “[u]nbeknownst to investors (but known to Enochian’s senior leadership) Gumrukcu’s latest arrest for a murder conspiracy is simply the most recent in a string of alleged crimes by Gumrukcu,” who “was arrested based on accusations of falsely posing as a doctor” in his native Turkey in 2012 and “[i]n February 2017, Gumrukcu was arrested by authorities after the State of California accused him of a slew of white-collar crimes, including fraud, identity theft, and check kiting – a total of 14 felonies.” The Hindenburg Report further stated that “[w]e have been unable to find any jurisdiction in which Gumrukcu is licensed as a medical doctor” and that “Gumrukcu looks to have purchased a fake Russian medical degree on the black market[.]”

On this news, Enochian’s stock price fell $1.495 per share, or 28.42%, to close at $3.765 per share on June 1, 2022.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school; (ii) accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian’s product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best; (iii) accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company’s product pipeline; (iv) Enochian’s senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud; (v) accordingly, Enochian’s reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company’s scientific findings; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Weber, Inc. (: WEBR)

Class Period: Pursuant to the Company’s August 6, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2022

On or about August 6, 2021, Weber completed its IPO, selling approximately 17,857,143 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share.

On July 25, 2022, before the market opened, Weber announced its preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, including net sales between $525 million and $530 million. The Company expected to report a net loss, noting that “[p]rofitability was negatively impacted by” several factors, including “promotional activity to enhance retail sell through.” Additionally, Weber announced that Chris Scherzinger “is departing” from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 16%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 25, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $6.25 per share, a nearly 55% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber’s products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to “enhance retail sell through”; (4) that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

