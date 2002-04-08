NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today published its 13th annual ESG report, Driving a More Sustainable Future.



For the first time, the report includes disclosures aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). The report was also informed by several other recognized frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and provides a comprehensive overview of Apollo’s sustainability strategy and the firm’s ongoing efforts to create positive impact at scale.

“For over a decade, we have been stewards of ESG integration, embedding sustainability into our business, culture and operations. This past year has been about building on our strong foundation to maximize impact at every touchpoint and engaging our employees at every corner of the company,” said Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo. “We continue to make progress against our goal of supporting energy transition and decarbonization efforts, and we have remained focused on expanding opportunity to contribute to a more inclusive economy. We recognize we need to do more, and we are committed to taking deliberate actions that leverage the full Apollo ecosystem to help drive a more sustainable future.”

Our 13th annual ESG report includes notable highlights and milestones for Apollo, including:

Strengthening the Firm’s leadership bench of sustainability experts by hiring the Firm’s first Chief Sustainability Officer, Dave Stangis, and Heads of ESG for Private Equity, Carletta Ooton, and Credit, Michael Kashani

by hiring the Firm’s first Chief Sustainability Officer, Dave Stangis, and Heads of ESG for Private Equity, Carletta Ooton, and Credit, Michael Kashani Launching a comprehensive sustainable investing platform spanning asset classes that targets deploying $50 billion in investments toward energy transition and decarbonization over the next five years and sees the opportunity to deploy $100 billion by 2030

spanning asset classes that targets deploying $50 billion in investments toward energy transition and decarbonization over the next five years and sees the opportunity to deploy $100 billion by 2030 Further advancing Apollo’s mission to expand opportunity with the launch of the Apollo Opportunity Foundation, a 10-year, $100 million commitment to invest in nonprofits, and formalizing a supplier diversity program with the goal of achieving more than $1 billion in direct and indirect spending with diverse suppliers across the portfolio

with the launch of the Apollo Opportunity Foundation, a 10-year, $100 million commitment to invest in nonprofits, and formalizing a supplier diversity program with the goal of achieving more than $1 billion in direct and indirect spending with diverse suppliers across the portfolio Enhancing governance by establishing a Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors of Apollo

by establishing a Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors of Apollo Launching a comprehensive Climate Strategy to advance the Firm’s strategic climate agenda with a focus on enhancing diligence, identifying climate risks and opportunities, measurement and reporting, and driving real economy carbon reduction at the corporate and business levels



“We see sustainability as a key enabler of Apollo’s growth strategy, and we believe taking a strategic, comprehensive approach to sustainability can unlock value for all our stakeholders,” said Dave Stangis, Apollo’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “This year’s report outlines how we are using sustainability as a driver of opportunity for both Apollo and the companies in which Apollo-managed funds are invested.”

The report underscores Apollo’s fully integrated platform, decades of investment expertise, historical leadership in ESG data collection and reporting, and strategic approach to drive measurable progress.

You can view Apollo’s 13th annual ESG report and ESG Reporting Program Summary.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In the asset management business, Apollo seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, Apollo’s investing expertise across its fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of its clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, Apollo’s retirement services business, it specializes in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Apollo’s patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses it invests in, its team members, and the communities it impacts, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $513 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

