LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. ( SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results after market close on August 9, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

About Solid Power

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power’s all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

