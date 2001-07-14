With summer drawing to a close, many Texas parents have concerns about safely sending their children back to their local public school in person and are considering other options.

That's according to a survey by Stride, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions, which found that nearly half (42%) of parents or guardians with children enrolled in a Texas public school would prefer to enroll them in private school.

Furthermore, with COVID-19 still presenting a health concern to many Americans, 52% of parents say they would likely enroll their child in an exclusively virtual school program in the fall if that were an option.

"Online learning provides a safe, cost-effective alternative to traditional public schooling," said Kevin P. Chavous, President of Stride, Inc. "Every child has unique strengths and needs, and online learning gives families the accessibility and students the flexibility to learn at their own pace and in the manner best suited to them."

Fueling the search for alternative learning environments are concerns about both school safety and transparency. With school leaders reporting nearly a 50%25+increase+in+violent+threats+from+students and more than a 70% increase in generally disruptive student behavior between 2019 and 2021, more than half (52%) of parents expressed concerns about their children's safety in a public school environment.

Additionally, parents feel their children's public school does not provide enough transparency and insight into student curricula and activities, with an overwhelming majority (84%) of parents saying they wish they knew more about what was happening at their child's school.

"Parents have a right and a responsibility to understand what their children are getting from their time in school," said Chavous. "Being a partner in their education can instill confidence, ensure accountability, and empower their child's development."

More than two million students have chosen public school at home with K12, a Stride company. From overall school satisfaction to their thoughts about teachers and curriculum, more than 80% of parents report experiencing positive+outcomes with K12-powered schools. Students at K12-powered schools can pair a solid academic foundation with engaging enrichment activities, access to career and college prep resources, and hands-on learning experiences.

Interviews for this research were conducted online between July 7–13, from a sample of 519 parents/guardians of children in grades K–12 by Stride, Inc. Complete survey results are available at K12.com.

