Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, is pleased with the movement surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and its proposed legislation aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005277/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are encouraged by the agreement in the Senate and applaud any congressional efforts that make greener technology more accessible,” said Hyliion founder and CEO Thomas Healy. “The inclusion of $385 billion in energy and climate spending and tax breaks signals that Congress recognizes a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, especially when it comes to the transportation industry, is imperative in addressing climate change.”

As currently written, Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX will qualify fleets to receive a 30% tax credit up to $40,000 per vehicle adopted. This push against fossil fuel reliance further opens the door for the adoption low emissions technology like the Hypertruck ERX, which can achieve net-negative carbon emissions for commercial fleets when fueled with renewable natural gas.

“The carbon reduction investments included in the Inflation Reduction Act can have a transformative impact on a sustainable future, and we ask our federal government to keep its foot on the pedal to further accelerate the adoption of cleaner technologies in every sector. The tax credit offered in this bill presents a major opportunity for Hyliion to help the trucking industry and the country work toward achieving its ambitious but necessary carbon reduction goals,” added Healy.

About the Hypertruck ERX

The Hypertruck ERX™ is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, Hyliion’s ability to disrupt the powertrain market, Hyliion’s focus in 2022 and beyond, the effects of Hyliion’s dynamic and proprietary solutions on its commercial truck customers, accelerated commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX™, the ability to meet 2022 and future product milestones, the impact of COVID-19 on long-term objectives, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” section of Hyliion’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion’s operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Hyliion’s SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005277/en/