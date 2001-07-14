Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning software solutions, today announced the findings of its first annual Best+in+Resilience%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E study, designed to measure the operational readiness of government organizations and multi-national businesses to manage critical events before, during, and after they occur. A “resilient” organization assures that employees, assets, resources, and communities are protected from risks including natural disasters, manmade threats, digital downtime, supply chain interruptions, and everything in between.

The Everbridge Best+in+Resilience%26trade%3B+Certification+Program provides a unique standards framework for assessing an organization’s overall resilience, leveraging 20 years of professional services engagements in over 150 countries to offer businesses and government agencies an end-to-end methodology for evaluating resilience when confronted with critical events.

The study’s respondents were asked a range of questions about their organizations’ preparedness in the face of disruptive events. A sampling of the results from companies that achieved Best in Resilience certification status include:

98% feel optimistic about building resilience against critical events in the future

84% can notify impacted/potentially impacted parties in less than 10 minutes

84% routinely assess risk events and determine their impact in less than 15 minutes of learning about the event

68% can account for the safety of the majority of employees in less than 30 minutes

61% use dynamic location information to identify risks to people and target communications to them

Respondents are most concerned about cyber threats (84.1%), physical attacks (84.1%), and severe weather (81.8%)

Respondents take action through training (97.7%), tabletop exercises (90.9%), and software deployment/use (81.8%)

More and more enterprises are taking part in the Best+in+Resilience%26trade%3B+Certification+Program, including most recently healthcare company Humana. They join the ranks of companies such as Goldman Sachs, Dow, Discover, Takeda, NBCUniversal, Lincoln Financial Group, Medtronic, Johnson Controls, American Family Insurance, and Siemens in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to becoming Best in Resilience™ Certified.

“Siemens is a company with operations literally in every corner of the globe,” said Gerald Ulmer, Head of Strategy & Digital Transformation, Siemens AG. “Corporate Security is protecting Siemens and is helping it to unlock commercial opportunities and grow. In this regard, continuous reflection is crucial on the path to resilience. Programs such as Best in Resilience are an excellent opportunity for such reflections, critical and inclusive, providing tremendous insights and learnings, and above all, delivering clues and recommendations for direct implementation and improvement.”

Adds Brad Abelt, GSOC & Security Ops Manager at Johnson Controls, “Best in Resilience is a great benchmarking tool to see how our organization stacks up against others and provides opportunities for us to improve.”

Aaron Van Gieson, Senior Continuity and Program Manager at Medtronic, agrees, “The Best in Resilience Program provides credible recognition of the efforts we have undertaken to protect our people, operations, and reputation.”

The Best in Resilience™ Certification program also helps ensure that public organizations and governments such as the State+of+Oregon and the country of Iceland are best equipped to anticipate and manage critical events.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in how we coordinate with responders and deliver location-based alerts,” said Tómas Gíslason, Deputy CEO at 112 Iceland, which coordinates emergency preparedness and response for the Nordic country. “The assessment process affirmed our accomplishments and provided further opportunities for improvement.”

Becoming Best in Resilience™ Certified allows organizations to benchmark their performance against industry peers, including areas of strength and opportunities for improvement; improve resilience planning, budgeting and resource allocation; demonstrate a commitment to duty of care, instilling trust among employees, partners, and customers; and recruit and retain top talent; among other benefits.

“Everbridge congratulates all of our Best in Resilience™ Certified customers for demonstrating the kind of resilience leadership that serves as a model for other forward-thinking organizations,” said Vernon Irvin, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. “With critical events rising across the world, operational resilience represents a way to thrive amid uncertain times, and our methodology provides the industry’s first standardized way to measure and foster digital transformation.”

Everbridge’s Best in Resilience™ Advisory Council Summer meeting took place virtually July 13th. Certified organizations discussed Best Practices for Crisis Communications, Situational Awareness, and Business Continuity.

