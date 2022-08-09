WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ( SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases, enhance gene therapies and mitigate unwanted immune responses to biologics, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in August.



Details on the conferences can be found below.

BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022

Format: One-on-one investor meetings, attending virtually

Date: Monday, August 8 to Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Location: New York, NY

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your BTIG representative.

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings, attending in-person

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast: Click Here

An archived webcast of the Canaccord presentation will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. ( SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

