ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.63%), MSFT(4.20%), and CME(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:CME by 5,943 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.7.

On 08/01/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $196.48 per share and a market cap of $71.29Bil. The stock has returned -4.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 14.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 7,395 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 08/01/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $174.4 per share and a market cap of $459.23Bil. The stock has returned 3.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,450-share investment in ARCA:VCR. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $304.11 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $270 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.44.

During the quarter, ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV bought 2,517 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 4,274. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.24 per share and a market cap of $370.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 10,337 shares in NYSE:ORCL, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.99 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $77.61 per share and a market cap of $206.21Bil. The stock has returned -9.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

