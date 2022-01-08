Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

203 HILLCREST STREET ORLANDO, FL 32801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were IWY(7.04%), IYW(5.33%), and TIP(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 26,531-share investment in NAS:SKYY. Previously, the stock had a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.81 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund traded for a price of $69.14 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned -34.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a price-book ratio of 4.09.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC bought 4,345 shares of ARCA:VOOV for a total holding of 11,131. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $139.9666 per share and a market cap of $2.96Bil. The stock has returned -0.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC bought 2,957 shares of ARCA:IWY for a total holding of 85,563. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.68.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $139.95 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a price-book ratio of 9.62.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BBH by 2,526 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.96.

On 08/01/2022, VANECK ETF TR traded for a price of $153.14 per share and a market cap of $469.07Mil. The stock has returned -25.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VANECK ETF TR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a price-book ratio of 4.36.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC bought 7,883 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 41,824. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.84.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.32 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

