N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $572.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(10.03%), SPAB(8.68%), and VTI(8.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought 505,970 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 592,583. The trade had a 7.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.74.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $77.6109 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

The guru sold out of their 257,264-share investment in ARCA:VIOV. Previously, the stock had a 7.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.86 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $165.7832 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 79,582 shares. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $205.2 per share and a market cap of $269.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

The guru sold out of their 657,881-share investment in ARCA:DFAC. Previously, the stock had a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.32 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.2361 per share and a market cap of $15.12Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 341,256 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.48.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.942 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -9.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

