Optas, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

235 MONTGOMERY ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $244.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(12.55%), VTI(12.51%), and VEU(9.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Optas, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Optas, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 309,362 shares. The trade had a 4.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.61.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.19 per share and a market cap of $45.81Bil. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Optas, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 126,616 shares. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.36.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.9536 per share and a market cap of $83.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Optas, LLC bought 5,515 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 81,646. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.14 per share and a market cap of $271.42Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Optas, LLC bought 9,424 shares of ARCA:VXF for a total holding of 24,470. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.41.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $143.19 per share and a market cap of $13.71Bil. The stock has returned -22.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

During the quarter, Optas, LLC bought 39,279 shares of ARCA:XSOE for a total holding of 97,634. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.64.

On 08/01/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr traded for a price of $28.34 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -25.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.