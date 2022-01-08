Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $677.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(26.07%), VOO(19.25%), and IEFA(15.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought 69,750 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 357,050. The trade had a 4.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.14 per share and a market cap of $271.42Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought 206,670 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 442,353. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.59 per share and a market cap of $65.58Bil. The stock has returned -20.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance reduced their investment in ARCA:AMLP by 295,000 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.5.

On 08/01/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $38.42 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance reduced their investment in NAS:ANGL by 162,600 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.9.

On 08/01/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.155 per share and a market cap of $3.23Bil. The stock has returned -10.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

The guru sold out of their 12,169-share investment in BATS:IGV. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $343.36 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $292.17 per share and a market cap of $4.52Bil. The stock has returned -27.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a price-book ratio of 6.56.

