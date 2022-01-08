Maryland State Retirement & Pension System recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 E. BALTIMORE STREET BALTIMORE, MD 21202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1492 stocks valued at a total of $3.10Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.20%), MSFT(4.78%), and XLF(2.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,458,101 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.96 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.285 per share and a market cap of $29.95Bil. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

The guru sold out of their 725,000-share investment in ARCA:AMLP. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.5 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $38.42 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought 33,512 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 126,475. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 08/01/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $96.1528 per share and a market cap of $153.90Bil. The stock has returned -10.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 28,455-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43.34Bil. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 18,684-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48.41Bil. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.