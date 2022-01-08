LEWIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9454 WILSHIRE BLVD BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90212

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $70.00Mil. The top holdings were DIS(24.01%), AAPL(4.88%), and ATRO(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEWIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 155,600 shares in XTAE:ICL, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of ₪33.68 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ICL Group Ltd traded for a price of ₪30.68 per share and a market cap of ₪11.67Bil. The stock has returned 37.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICL Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 112,228-share investment in NYSE:MEC. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.39 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Mayville Engineering Co Inc traded for a price of $6.98 per share and a market cap of $146.60Mil. The stock has returned -59.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mayville Engineering Co Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 86,224-share investment in NAS:AIRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.17 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Airgain Inc traded for a price of $8.2 per share and a market cap of $83.55Mil. The stock has returned -55.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airgain Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,100-share investment in NYSE:KEYS. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.8 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $161.19 per share and a market cap of $29.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-book ratio of 7.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 500-share investment in NAS:KLAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $374.87 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $383.01 per share and a market cap of $54.18Bil. The stock has returned 10.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-book ratio of 13.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.77 and a price-sales ratio of 6.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

