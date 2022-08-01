PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif. and VENRAY, The Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has been named as Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year. The award is recognition of Flex's ability to create a seamless experience for companies and their customers that is resilient and adaptable to rapidly changing global end market demands. The award was presented at the Lenovo EMEA Global Logistics Suppliers Conference attended by Lenovo's connected partner network.

Flex's value added fulfilment services, which include vendor managed inventory, warehousing, fulfilment and last mile distribution, helped Lenovo deliver increased volumes across their PC & Smart Devices, Mobile, Server and Cloud business in what was a dynamic and highly challenging supply chain environment.

Speaking at the virtual Lenovo Supplier Conference, where the theme was resiliency, intelligence and ambition, Lenovo Head of Global Logistics, Gareth Davies, said, "Never has there been greater challenges in the logistics space. There are multiple hurdles, including unprecedented supply and demand volatility, and significant transportation constraints. To these the Flex team really responded. Every one of our partners raised their game to help Lenovo navigate a volatile, high volume and challenging year, but Flex won out against strong competition for their outstanding performance."

Commenting on the award, Pat Ring, senior vice president and general manager for Flex Global Services and Solutions, said, "We are honored to receive this award from our valued partner Lenovo. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our teams across EMEA, in what was another highly unpredictable year for supply chains. Our team truly demonstrated our capability to be a trusted partner for a market-leading brand who needed to move fast, retain operational resiliency and maintain its competitive advantage."

Over 11,000 employees across 30 countries in Flex Global Services and Solutions (GSS) help customers manage how their products exist in the world through a range of value added services including fulfillment, logistics, aftermarket services and circular economy solutions.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

