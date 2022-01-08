INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

605 E MAIN STREET TURLOCK, CA 95380

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were SPIB(7.03%), VTI(6.72%), and SLQD(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. bought 77,794 shares of ARCA:ARKK for a total holding of 121,177. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.56.

On 08/01/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $44.84 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -62.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. bought 138,053 shares of BATS:BAPR for a total holding of 217,530. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.79.

On 08/01/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April traded for a price of $31.9494 per share and a market cap of $127.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:UJAN by 122,758 shares. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.78.

On 08/01/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $29.53 per share and a market cap of $331.97Mil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. bought 131,478 shares of BATS:BJUL for a total holding of 219,118. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.39.

On 08/01/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $32 per share and a market cap of $143.20Mil. The stock has returned 0.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, INTEGRAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. bought 126,490 shares of BATS:BOCT for a total holding of 205,780. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.5.

On 08/01/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $32.1836 per share and a market cap of $98.16Mil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.