YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1982 stocks valued at a total of $7.59Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.06%), MSFT(3.60%), and AMZN(1.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 200,100 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 415,473. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 08/01/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.71 per share and a market cap of $47.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 28,835 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.24 per share and a market cap of $370.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 68,063 shares in NYSE:FRT, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.23 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Federal Realty Investment Trust traded for a price of $104.68 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -7.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.11 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 43,783 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/01/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $162.63 per share and a market cap of $2,595.43Bil. The stock has returned 11.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-book ratio of 38.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 21,947 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $278.3999 per share and a market cap of $2,074.00Bil. The stock has returned -1.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.35 and a price-sales ratio of 10.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

