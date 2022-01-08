MY Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(15.93%), VGT(10.52%), and SNUG(8.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MY Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought 34,997 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 85,453. The trade had a 6.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.83.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $187.55 per share and a market cap of $25.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

The guru sold out of their 195,470-share investment in NAS:WIZ. Previously, the stock had a 6.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.04 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF traded for a price of $30.9491 per share and a market cap of $39.31Mil. The stock has returned -13.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.24.

The guru established a new position worth 53,379 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 5.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.76 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.33 per share and a market cap of $21.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MY Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 183,919 shares. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.03.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.53 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MY Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XMMO by 55,206 shares. The trade had a 4.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.1.

On 08/01/2022, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF traded for a price of $79.26 per share and a market cap of $959.36Mil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

