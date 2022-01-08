Timelo Investment Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were MHO(12.73%), BZH(7.83%), and PROF(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 201,135-share investment in NYSE:PHM. Previously, the stock had a 6.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.71 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, PulteGroup Inc traded for a price of $43.1601 per share and a market cap of $10.10Bil. The stock has returned -19.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought 368,831 shares of NYSE:BZH for a total holding of 743,311. The trade had a 4.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.79.

On 08/01/2022, Beazer Homes USA Inc traded for a price of $14.39 per share and a market cap of $453.18Mil. The stock has returned -20.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Beazer Homes USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CNR by 305,000 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.86.

On 08/01/2022, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought 76,518 shares of NYSE:MHO for a total holding of 283,076. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.07.

On 08/01/2022, M/I Homes Inc traded for a price of $45.31 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned -28.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M/I Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ATUS by 280,000 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.37.

On 08/01/2022, Altice USA Inc traded for a price of $10.3 per share and a market cap of $4.78Bil. The stock has returned -65.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altice USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

