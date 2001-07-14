Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining platforms and services that help enterprises derive business value from exponentially growing volumes of available data.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Analytics Platforms 2022, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover software vendors and solution providers offering data analytics and governance platforms for generating deep business insights. At the same time, ISG Provider Lens™ will publish the Analytics Services 2022 report, covering providers of data science, data analytics and data monetization services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

In recent years, organizations have recognized the potential of data to drive business value and growth. Both large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses have shifted their focus from basic business data and statistical modelling to enhanced analytics and decision intelligence. They are using data to identify new revenue streams, improve customer experiences and optimize processes for operational excellence.

“In the digital economy, data is an essential asset,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Some enterprises are more mature than others in their data practices, but most of them have a data-centric culture.”

For the Analytics Platforms 2022 study, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 125 analytics platform providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the analytics platform products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Embedded Analytics and Business Analytics Platforms, evaluating providers of commercially available, off-the-shelf platforms for enterprise data reporting and visualization that can move data in multiple formats across departments and make it available for rapid analysis.

Data Governance Platforms,assessing providers of readily available platforms for gathering, preparing, transforming and integrating data across organizations and their partners and customers. These platforms include features for maintaining data integrity and managing regulatory requirements, business continuity and data recovery.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as analytics platform providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

For the Analytics Services 2022 study, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 125 analytics services providers. The quadrants are:

Data Science Services, covering providers of advisory and system integration services that integrate scientific methods and business context, including expertise in a client’s industry, to resolve critical business challenges.

Data Engineering Services, evaluating providers of a comprehensive set of services for collecting and aggregating data from multiple sources, processing it and making it available in a structured manner.

Data Monetization Services, assessing providers of consulting, system integration and managed services that help clients use data to achieve measurable monetary returns.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as analytics services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

Each report will cover analytics platform and services providers, respectively, on a global basis and in these specific geographic markets: the U.S., Brazil, Germany and the U.K. ISG analysts Maharshi Pandya and Vartika Rai (Global), Gowtham Kumar Sampath (U.S. and U.K.), Holm Landrock (Germany), and Marcio Tabach (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries — a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005222/en/