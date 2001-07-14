Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a world leader in high-performing advanced materials, announced today that it has established a new facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accelerate the growth of advanced chemical solutions for the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) battery markets.

The new 150,000 square foot facility expands the company’s capacity to produce Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) materials for the most sophisticated semiconductor chips and provide advanced chemicals for the development of next-generation battery technology for EV’s. Production capabilities are expected to ramp up during the first half of next year.

“This expansion is in direct response to the confidence that our customers have in Materion as a critical partner in the development of game-changing technologies to advance growth aligned with these exciting megatrends,” President and CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya said. “We are proud of the role that we will play in the development of the most technically advanced semiconductor chips for a wide variety of applications as well as next-generation batteries that will support the broader adoption of electric vehicles globally.”

Building on Materion’s existing portfolio of electronic materials and premium thin film target solutions, the expansion of its ALD capabilities will significantly enhance the company’s position as a leading global supplier to the high-growth semiconductor industry. The move follows the company’s successful 2021 acquisition of the HCS-Electronic Materials business, which added tantalum- and niobium- based solutions to Materion’s portfolio of precious and non-precious metal targets, extending the company’s global reach and expanding its position with leading semiconductor chip manufacturers.

On the EV front, Materion is working with a number of leading battery manufacturers on the development of inorganic chemicals to be used in their next-generation battery solutions focused on enabling longer range, faster-charging and enhanced safety. Following a multi-year R&D partnership, one specific customer is funding $6 million to establish a prototype line in the new Milwaukee facility. Materion’s relationships with next-generation battery customers are expected to further strengthen the company’s already strong position as a critical supplier to the automotive market, as today the company develops advanced materials for use in a wide variety of applications that include battery and electric connectors and lidar optics.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

