Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced today that it celebrated the opening of eight new properties in Greece, Australia, Portugal, Panama, the United States, Morocco and Israel during the second quarter of 2022. It also signed eight new properties, a 17% increase from Q1 2021, in Australia, USA, Greece, Mexico, Portugal, Panama and Israel, during the same period. These new properties advance the company’s mission to redefine the future of travel by creating destination experiences that strongly resonate with a large and underserved traveler cohort that spends approximately $350 billion per year on travel, according to Selina’s estimates.

Collectively, these new signings and property openings cap a highly productive quarter for Selina that included the launch of an enhanced+app to bolster the guest experience and connection, as well as a partnership with TechnoArt to provide digital nomads with the guidance, support and resources to grow and scale their businesses. Moreover, the company announced the appointment of Eyal+Amzallag as Chief Operations Officer and Lena+Katz as Chief Technology Officer to further advance its efforts to build a highly experienced executive team that brings diverse perspectives from relevant industries. With these openings and signings, Selina expands its portfolio to 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. Selina also continues to enhance its operating platform as the company progresses toward profitability.

Rafael Museri, Selina’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to continue Selina’s expansion across six continents, enabling us to further immerse our brand’s programming, events, recreation, restaurants and nightlife into the fabric of local communities with destinations that are authentic and relevant to locals and travelers alike. In doing so, we are able to create value for local real estate owners, jobs for local residents and dynamic, engaging travel experiences for our loyal network of adventure seekers, remote workers, and digital nomads. The breadth of our portfolio and customer base together with the improvements we're making to our platform help to drive revenue during high and low travel seasons and give us confidence that we will continue to be able to scale responsibly and in a sustainable manner over the coming years.”

The eight newly-opened properties include:

The picture-perfect Selina Paros is nestled on the world-renowned kitesurfing destination, Pounda Bay, opposite the tranquil island of Antiparos and just a short ride from the airport and the main port at Parikia. Just a 20-minute flight or a 2.5-hour ferry ride from Athens, this cultural Greek gem is made up of traditional white buildings, crystal blue waters and vibrant nightlife. Onsite features include kitesurfing, snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboarding activities, an outdoor pool with a sea-view cocktail bar, a rooftop restaurant, a wellness studio, a yoga deck, a curated calendar of music events, and a comfortable coworking space. %3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ESelina+Brisbane%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E , Australia : Whether guests want to head to Kangaroo Point for breathtaking views and an adrenaline-inducing abseiling session, go kayaking along the river, explore Moreton Island, or catch rays and people watch on Streets beach, Selina Brisbane puts them at the center of the action. Located within walking distance of Roma Street Station and Suncorp Stadium, Selina Brisbane offers a full range of freshly renovated ensuite rooms. Visitors can choose stunning private accommodations or bunk up in one of the property’s state-of-the-art community rooms. On-site features include a restaurant and bar, an outdoor cinema terrace, complimentary WiFi, a coworking space, a library nook, and a fully equipped shared kitchen complete with two ovens plus all the tools needed to create meals that taste just like home.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram,+Twitter or+Facebook. To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About BOA Acquisition Corp.

BOA Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOA may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on businesses that provide technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry.

