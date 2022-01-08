Summit Rock Advisors, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were XLE(49.27%), IWN(46.72%), and VT(2.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Rock Advisors, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,429,749 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 66.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.71 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $75.99 per share and a market cap of $36.08Bil. The stock has returned 61.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

The guru sold out of their 413,962-share investment in ARCA:VTV. Previously, the stock had a 36.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.23 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.8 per share and a market cap of $99.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru sold out of their 740,195-share investment in NAS:IUSV. Previously, the stock had a 33.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.62 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $70.66 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru established a new position worth 31,329 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.06 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $90.9 per share and a market cap of $23.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

During the quarter, Summit Rock Advisors, LP bought 19,378 shares of ARCA:IWN for a total holding of 302,850. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.97.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.33 per share and a market cap of $12.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

