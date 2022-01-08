ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Argent Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of St. Louis, Missouri. The company was originally established in 1998 and has grown from its inception to now operate with 20 employees, of which all but one are investment professionals. Argent Capital Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a qualitative and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company focuses on the growth and value stocks of small and large companies, picking out selected companies with a bottom up approach. Argent Capital Management benchmarks its performances against various S&P and Russell indexes. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations and also invests in the consumer discretionary, finance, health care, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors such as industrials and materials to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Argent Capital Management holds its allocations for 9.4 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for 3.4 quarters on average. The company’s top 10 holdings make up approximately a third of the firm’s total allocations and, in the most recent quarter, Argent Capital Management has had a turnover rate of 50.24%. Argent Capital Management manages over $2.3 billion in total assets under management spread across just under 1000 total accounts. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 625 back in 2010 to its current amount and its managed assets increasing significantly from $600 million five years ago to become well over three times that amount. Argent Capital Management mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up three quarters of its client base. The company currently offers its Large Cap Growth and Small Cap strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $2.64Bil. The top holdings were LPLA(4.12%), AAPL(4.05%), and DHR(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,297,399 shares in NAS:NLOK, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.49 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, NortonLifeLock Inc traded for a price of $24.825 per share and a market cap of $14.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NortonLifeLock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 169,179 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 608,764. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.7629 per share and a market cap of $2,064.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHI by 472,445 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.85.

On 08/01/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $78.24 per share and a market cap of $27.29Bil. The stock has returned -16.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 427,405 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 08/01/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $85.37 per share and a market cap of $97.85Bil. The stock has returned -28.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 311,449-share investment in NAS:SWKS. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.53 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $108.9348 per share and a market cap of $17.58Bil. The stock has returned -39.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

