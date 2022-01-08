GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP /NJ/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $61.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(5.29%), CDW(3.72%), and TMO(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP /NJ/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP /NJ/ bought 12,990 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 35,294. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 08/01/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $141.16 per share and a market cap of $249.19Bil. The stock has returned 26.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 15.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 12,880 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.53 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $130.57 per share and a market cap of $37.39Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP /NJ/ bought 20,856 shares of NYSE:OKE for a total holding of 32,494. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.94.

On 08/01/2022, ONEOK Inc traded for a price of $58.84 per share and a market cap of $26.29Bil. The stock has returned 20.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ONEOK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,685 shares in NYSE:PSA, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $362.59 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $325.5 per share and a market cap of $57.33Bil. The stock has returned 7.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-book ratio of 10.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.20 and a price-sales ratio of 15.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,000 shares in NYSE:CVI, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.79 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, CVR Energy Inc traded for a price of $32.32 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned 141.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVR Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

