Smith, Salley & Associates recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.60%), AAPL(4.93%), and BRK.B(2.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smith, Salley & Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 272,857 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/01/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.075 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 42,408 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 08/01/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $141.16 per share and a market cap of $249.19Bil. The stock has returned 26.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 15.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 104,983 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.5 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.145 per share and a market cap of $21.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 96,859 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.56.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 46,544 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 08/01/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $59.875 per share and a market cap of $75.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

