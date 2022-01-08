NBW CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.22%), LNG(3.03%), and PAGP(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NBW CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 17,948-share investment in NYSE:TYL. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $449.49 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Tyler Technologies Inc traded for a price of $397.67 per share and a market cap of $16.57Bil. The stock has returned -18.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyler Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.91, a price-book ratio of 6.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.71 and a price-sales ratio of 9.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 279,550 shares in NYSE:EPD, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.26 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.575 per share and a market cap of $58.00Bil. The stock has returned 26.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, NBW CAPITAL LLC bought 149,896 shares of NYSE:CEQP for a total holding of 286,596. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.33.

On 08/01/2022, Crestwood Equity Partners LP traded for a price of $26.805 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned 0.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 89,353 shares in NYSE:WFC, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.63 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $43.26 per share and a market cap of $164.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NBW CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 24,177 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/01/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $161.48 per share and a market cap of $2,596.08Bil. The stock has returned 11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 38.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

