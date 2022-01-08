CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2020 CALAMOS COURT NAPERVILLE, IL 60563

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were IVV(9.28%), AAPL(6.81%), and MSFT(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 562,041 shares of NAS:ACWX for a total holding of 643,644. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.27.

On 08/01/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $46.24 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -15.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 60,010 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.64.

On 08/01/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $280.77 per share and a market cap of $38.27Bil. The stock has returned 49.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 197.56, a price-book ratio of 84.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 125.05 and a price-sales ratio of 23.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 129,848 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 155,520. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.21.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.3999 per share and a market cap of $39.22Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 59,531 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.84.

On 08/01/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $113.43 per share and a market cap of $333.39Bil. The stock has returned -22.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CWB by 111,879 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.31.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $67.7 per share and a market cap of $4.23Bil. The stock has returned -19.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

