CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Calamos Advisors is a private investment management company that operates as a business subsidiary of its parent company Calamos Asset Management Inc. The company was established in 1977 by its current CEO and co-CIO John Peter Calamos, focusing on convertible securities. The company would grow, catering to its first institutional clients beginning in 1981 and launching one of the first convertible securities mutual funds in 1985. The company continued to launch new strategies as it grow, offerings its flagship US equity growth strategy in 1990 and global diversified equity strategy in 1996. In 2004, the company would go public and become listed on the NASDAQ. Calamos Advisors continued expanding its line of strategies and offerings and would open an international office in London in 2009. The company is currently headquartered out of its office in Chicago with further locations in London and New York. Calamos Advisors operates through various focused teams that specialize through investment disciplines and currently has over 350 employees with over 70 of them being investment professionals. The company currently has approximately $24 billion in assets under management spread across over 1,700 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has decreased drastically from over 17,000 accounts five years prior, its total assets has been decreasing at a much slower rate and currently is at the same level as it was back in 2010. The company utilizes a fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions mainly in growth stocks of companies in various market caps, investing most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, finance, industrials, energy, and consumer staples sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation. Calamos Advisors offers a variety of mutual funds including its Total Return Bond, High Income, Hedged Equity, International Equity, and Emerging Market Equity funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 909 stocks valued at a total of $16.36Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.29%), AAPL(5.15%), and SPY(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 857,562 shares in NYSE:APTVpA.PFD, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.12 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $121.27 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 88.14, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC bought 508,976 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 6,091,971. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/01/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $161.48 per share and a market cap of $2,596.08Bil. The stock has returned 11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 38.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC bought 257,953 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 3,337,171. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.7629 per share and a market cap of $2,064.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:APTV by 395,187 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.5.

On 08/01/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $106.1019 per share and a market cap of $28.84Bil. The stock has returned -36.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 89.45, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 147,754 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $409.56 per share and a market cap of $371.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at edi[email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.