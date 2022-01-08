Bray Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 271 stocks valued at a total of $335.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(7.45%), IGSB(4.55%), and IWM(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bray Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 44,500 shares in ARCA:SSO, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.98 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ProShares Ultra S&P500 traded for a price of $52.64 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned -14.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bray Capital Advisors bought 49,340 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 425,990. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.58.

On 08/01/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.145 per share and a market cap of $21.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bray Capital Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 472 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2342.2.

On 08/01/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1886.35 per share and a market cap of $77.09Bil. The stock has returned -12.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 153.53, a price-book ratio of 17.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.85 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Bray Capital Advisors bought 9,500 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 10,765. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.73.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.32 per share and a market cap of $8.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bray Capital Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 11,424 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.25 per share and a market cap of $41.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

