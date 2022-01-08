JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

R. HUMAITA 275, 11TH AND 12TH FLOOR RIO DE JANEIRO, D5 22261-005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were XP(20.51%), SGML(20.29%), and MELI(10.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 103,290-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 16.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $161.49 per share and a market cap of $433.69Bil. The stock has returned -54.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought 566,594 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 1,245,574. The trade had a 9.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.2.

On 08/01/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $21.36 per share and a market cap of $12.10Bil. The stock has returned -47.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.42 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

The guru established a new position worth 355,849 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 8.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.2 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $36.145 per share and a market cap of $51.26Bil. The stock has returned 27.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:SGML by 1,674,632 shares. The trade had a 8.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.92.

On 08/01/2022, Sigma Lithium Corp traded for a price of $18.09 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned 204.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sigma Lithium Corp has a price-book ratio of 12.51 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -59.50.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in ARCA:OIH, giving the stock a 8.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $245.45 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, VanEck Oil Services ETF traded for a price of $233.47 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned 24.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Oil Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.